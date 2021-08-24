Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.