Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.