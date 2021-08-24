Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,762. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

