Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550,682. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

