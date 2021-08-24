NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €43.76 ($51.48). 24,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.20.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

