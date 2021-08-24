Nord/LB Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.60 ($10.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,870,068 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

