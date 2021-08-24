Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.68 ($19.62).

AOX opened at €17.81 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

