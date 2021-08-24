Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $150,450.63 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $150,450.63 and approximately $177.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

