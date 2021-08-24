Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58. NIO has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $85,756,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

