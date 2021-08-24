NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $440,233.65

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $440,233.65 and $342,934.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.79 or 1.00143089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01000961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.87 or 0.06793720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

