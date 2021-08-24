NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

