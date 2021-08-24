Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 12.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 1,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

