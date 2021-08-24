NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). 304,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of £250.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

