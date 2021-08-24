New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,926 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.