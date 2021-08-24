New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

