New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.96% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $41,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

