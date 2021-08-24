New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 758,230 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 758,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

ACWX opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

