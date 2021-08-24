New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 4,174,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,753. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

