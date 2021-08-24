Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTOIY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

