National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

