Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 4.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,102,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

