Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Bridgetown comprises 0.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Bridgetown at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $11,393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

