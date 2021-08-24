Name Change Token (NCT) Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $214,022.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,553,128 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

