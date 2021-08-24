My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $32.78 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 29% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $32.78 million and $6.47 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00009818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

