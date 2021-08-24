MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

