MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications stock opened at $797.51 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $802.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.