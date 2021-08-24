MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

