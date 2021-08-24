MV Capital Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,916.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.