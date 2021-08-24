MV Capital Management Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

