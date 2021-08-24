MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

