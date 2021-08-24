MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.