MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $797.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $802.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

