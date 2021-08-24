MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $44.22 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $44.22 million and $37.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.00794706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00098833 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,613,368 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

