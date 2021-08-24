Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) were up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 25,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 22,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

