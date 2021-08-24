Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00800553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00099896 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

