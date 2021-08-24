Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

