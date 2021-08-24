Morgan Stanley Sells 43,189 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Renasant worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.