Morgan Stanley Sells 2,154 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Graham worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $606.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $640.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

