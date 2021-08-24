Morgan Stanley Sells 10,228 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Euronav were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

