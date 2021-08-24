Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

MSGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

MSGE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

