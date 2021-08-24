Morgan Stanley Raises Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

