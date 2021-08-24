Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $126.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

