Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.