MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.83 million and $14,867.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

