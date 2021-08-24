Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.83. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

