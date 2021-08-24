Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. 11,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,482. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $112.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.