Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 29,963 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 14,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.77. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.