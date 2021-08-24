Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $229,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. 3,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.