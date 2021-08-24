Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. 1,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,772. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.