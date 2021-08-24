Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $79,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $562,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

